(Video) Bobby Firmino unleashes a delicious nutmeg during an impressive first-half performance in Germany

Bobby Firmino was handed the chance to start against RB Leipzig and certainly delivered for Jurgen Klopp in the first-half.

Our No.9 was instrumental in Mo Salah’s opening goal and had plenty more highlights from the 45 minutes he played in the Red Bull Arena.

Inside his own half, the Brazilian calmly rolled the ball between the legs of Kevin Kampl, before sending Luis Diaz through on goal.

It was yet another moment of brilliance that we have become very used to seeing from the 30-year-old.

You can watch the video of Firmino via @JarryBatterson on Twitter:

