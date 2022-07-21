(Video) Darwin Nunez bags himself a pre-season hat-trick for Liverpool and firmly announces his arrival with the Reds

Darwin Nunez has made a mockery of the criticism he has received, after scoring his first hat-trick for Liverpool.

It may only be pre-season but following the viral ‘highlight’ reels from rival supporters, our No.27 had a point to prove and came out for the second half in Germany like a man possessed.

First opening his account with a penalty, a second soon followed after a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist and then not long after came the Uruguayans third goal of the game.

Our No.66 was again involved, as he picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch and played it down the line to Harvey Elliott.

The 19-year-old took a touch and laid it across the face of the goal, in the path of the former Benfica man to poke past the goalkeeper.

What a difference a few more days of training with Jurgen Klopp’s team makes and what a 24 minutes of football from our new forward!

You can watch the video of Nunez’s third goal via @uy51855066 on Twitter:

