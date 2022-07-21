(Video) Darwin Nunez caps off a perfect individual and team performance with his fourth and Liverpool’s fifth goal of the night

Darwin Nunez came into the game against RB Leipzig seemingly low on confidence, 45 minutes and four goals later – he’s a new man.

Our No.27 couldn’t have done much more on an evening where he announced himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s side and helped the Reds win 5-0 in Germany.

His fourth finish came thanks to some good defending by Joe Gomez, a clever flick from Curtis Jones and a brilliant piece of skill from Fabio Carvalho.

Our new No.28 headed the ball over the head of the defender and carried it deep inside the Leipzig half, before laying it in the path of the Uruguayan.

No need for a touch by the 23-year-old and he put it in the back of the net, even if it was some soft goalkeeping from Janis Blaswich.

It didn’t matter how they went in, four of them found their way into the net and what a night for the former Benfica man.

