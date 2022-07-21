(Video) Darwin Nunez silences the critics with his second goal in three minutes as he fires the ball into the Leipzig net

If there was any doubt about the talents of Darwin Nunez’s footballing talents, scoring two goals in three minutes will certainly help silence those critics.

After being handed the chance to open his account from the penalty spot, our No.27 scored a goal we are more likely to be accustomed to seeing from him.

Thiago Alcantara won the ball back high up the pitch and the ball found its way in the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Our No.66 was very unselfish with his decision to play the ball into the path of the Uruguayan and put him through on goal.

Two touches from the 23-year-old, before he fired the ball into the RB Leipzig net to double his account for the Reds.

You can watch the goal by Nunez via @uy51855066 on Twitter:

