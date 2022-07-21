(Video) Joel Matip has coach Andreas Kornmayer exasperated following his attempt at completing training ground drill

Joel Matip is a phenomenal footballer but perhaps one asset that he doesn’t have as a great strength of his, is grace.

We all love watching our No.32 carry the ball out from defence and a large part of that is due to his gangly frame performing moves it looks like it shouldn’t be able to do.

During pre-season training back in Kirkby, coach Andreas Kornmayer had to stop the warm-up drill he was asking the players to perform because of the 30-year-old.

Watching the clip back, it did look a little harsh from our head of fitness and conditioning but his level of exasperation was hilarious to see.

You can watch the video of Matip in training courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/skinheaddrone):

