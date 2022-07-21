(Video) Jurgen Klopp jokes that Mo Salah’s new contract has made him less selfish after he hands Darwin Nunez a penalty

There has been plenty of talk that Mo Salah isn’t the most generous footballer and Jurgen Klopp has jokingly joined in with that opinion.

Following Luis Diaz being brought down early in the second-half against RB Leipzig, all eyes were on Mo Salah to step up and attempt to score his second goal of the game.

Instead, the Egyptian King handed the opportunity to Darwin Nunez who duly dispatched his first goal in a red shirt.

The Uruguayan stepped up and fired home, with the boss making a point to acknowledge the moment after the match.

Our German manager joked that the decision from our No.11 to hand over penalty duty was because his new contract had made him less selfish.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Salah courtesy of LFC TV (via @JarryBatterson on Twitter):

