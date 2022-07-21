(Video) Liverpool release time lapse video of Anfield Road End as the ‘300-tonne roof truss has been carefully lifted into place’

Liverpool’s new Anfield Road End stand is really taking shape and the club have shared a major update from the building work.

As shared on the club’s website: ‘A significant milestone has been reached in the Anfield Road expansion project as the 300-tonne roof truss has been carefully lifted into place’.

Videos share the painstaking work that has gone into adding the major piece of metal onto our brand new stand, that will increase the capacity of Anfield past 60,000.

It’s going to be exciting to watch the work continue for the rest of this season, all whilst the stadium can hold capacity crowds in the Premier League and other competitions.

It really is amazing to see how the new stand can be built behind the current one and it’s an idea that worked whilst the Main Stand was developed in recent years too, which looks set to be a success again.

You can watch the video of the Anfield Road End developments via Liverpool’s website.

