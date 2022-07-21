(Video) Missy Bo Kearns and Liverpool Women to feature in FIFA 23 as the Scouser cameos in the video game advert

FIFA is the most popular footballing computer game across the world and now Liverpool Women will be represented in next year’s game.

Thanks to their promotion to the WSL last season and the introduction of the league to EA Sports’ latest title, the Reds will feature for the very first time.

The official poster girl for the club and the announcement is Missy Bo Kearns and her presence in the game was shared on social media.

It’s great for the Scouser that she has such a profile at 21-years-old and has been selected to be the face of our club and alongside some of the biggest and best stars in England’s women’s game.

You can watch the advert and the feature of Missy Bo Kearns and Liverpool Women via @bokearnsxxx on Twitter:

Exciting Times 🔥🔥🔥👌🏼 https://t.co/6OjXHKAwR5 — Missy Bo Kearns (@bokearnsxxx) July 20, 2022

