(Video) Mo Salah scores opening goal inside 10 minutes after a big Virgil van Dijk header and an unselfish assist from Bobby Firmino

Liverpool were less than 10 minutes into our third pre-season game of the summer and Mo Salah put his side into the lead.

Scoring his second goal of this month’s set of friendlies, the Egyptian King battled his way in front of the defenders and rolled the ball past at hapless Peter Gulacsi.

The move started with a big header by Virgil van Dijk and it found the feet of Thiago Alcantara, who failed to find the feet of Bobby Firmino with his flick.

Our No.9 managed to get himself back on the ball though, after his Egyptian teammate battled his way through three defenders.

The 30-year-old was then sent through on goal by his Brazilian teammate and delivered an unerring finish, as he looks to be back in fine goal scoring form in July.

