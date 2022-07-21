(Video) Virgil van Dijk shows off his ridiculous passing ability with a perfect dispatch to Mo Salah

Virgil van Dijk is a supremely talented defender but his passing from the back is also something special to behold.

During the first-half of our 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig, our No.4 had the ball at his feet and performed yet another fantastic pass from the edge of his own box.

We’ve all seen the style of pass many times before, with his long looping balls to Mo Salah being something special to behold and it has almost become a weekly occurrence at Anfield.

Our Egyptian King brought the ball down expertly and it’s certainly not going to be the last time in this campaign that we see this particular routine.

