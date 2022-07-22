Jose Enrique decides who will play most football for Liverpool out of Elliott, Carvalho & Jones this term

Jose Enrique has tipped Harvey Elliott to win the most minutes at Liverpool this season out of Curtis Jones, himself and new boy Fabio Carvalho.

The Spaniard had responded to one fan’s comments on Twitter debating how the trio would fare ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

To be honest I hope they all play but I believe Harvey is going to play the most between this 3 https://t.co/XVbIoYa2IC — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) July 22, 2022

The two youngsters have certainly shown enough to get pulses racing in pre-season and get fans wondering whether Jurgen Klopp will roll the dice with his lineup come the first league game against Fulham.

A formation change is deemed possible given that Carvalho offers the German a sound option in the No.10 role – a gamble and a half so early on.

We’d be far from surprised to see the former Borussia Dortmund tactician throw the ex-Fulham Academy graduate in the deep end on the first day of the season, though we can perhaps safely rule out both starlets making the first-XI.

Either way, Klopp will be spoilt for options in the middle of the park; a point he was keen to state firmly in response to concerns over our depth in the department in question.

