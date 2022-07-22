Ex-Liverpool owner David Moores dies at the age of 76

Liverpool Football Club has been rocked by news of former chairman and owner David Moores’ death on Friday morning.

This sad update comes courtesy of the club’s official website, with the 76-year-old’s tenure with the club remembered for delivering several pieces of silverware, including the 2005 Champions League trophy during Rafael Benitez’s time at the Anfield helm.

The Scouser served as chairman between the years of 1991-2007, eventually selling the Premier League outfit to outside investors in a bid to help the Reds remain competitive in a sport increasingly affected by finances.

Moores shall no doubt be remembered as an individual who deeply cared about Liverpool and its development.

There’s no question the Liverpudlian will have been delighted with how our fortunes turned under the stewardship of FSG who replaced the deeply unpopular duo of Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to offer our sincerest condolences to our former owner’s family, friends and loved ones at this challenging time.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.