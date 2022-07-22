(Video) What Guardiola said about Matheus Nunes will excite fans amid heavy Liverpool links

The links between Matheus Nunes and Liverpool have resurfaced once more and with a vengeance as Tyler Morton looks set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan.

Though the rumours remain exactly that as this moment in time, it shouldn’t stop fans getting excited about the prospect of the Reds moving for a man Pep Guardiola once described as ‘one of the best players’ in the sport.

The Merseysiders were thought to be very keen to reinforce the midfield department, though Jurgen Klopp has insisted additions will only be brought in where exits occur first.

It may take more than the young prodigy departing to the Championship on a temporary basis, of course.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom:

Pep Guardiola on Matheus Nunes 👀 pic.twitter.com/v9sbOByctC — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 22, 2022