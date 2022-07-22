‘Let’s hear them’ – Harvey Elliott congratulates Darwin Nunez after he scores four goals in 45 minutes for Liverpool

Liverpool supporters were delighted to see Darwin Nunez open his account for the Reds but it was his teammates who seemed most happy with the four-goal display.

Taking to his Instagram account, Harvey Elliott wrote: ‘Let’s hear them👂🏻 felicitaciones mi amigo @darwin_n9 Good win today! 👨🏻‍🍳🅰️’.

The 19-year-old was on hand to provide the Uruguayan with his hat-trick goal and the inclusion of a chef emoji shows that he enjoyed his role in our No.27’s special night.

There was clearly a strong amount of confidence from within the squad that the former Benfica man would soon silence his critics and the performance against RB Leipzig certainly has done that.

It may only be pre-season but this display will hand the 23-year-old some room to breathe and an opportunity to refocus his aims on getting off to a strong start at Anfield.

In years gone by, his summer appearances wouldn’t have even been televised but perhaps having this pressure on his shoulders will mean that the former Benfica forward will be more ready for the Premier League campaign to begin.

Let’s hope it’s a maiden season full of goals for our new striker.

