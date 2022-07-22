(Photo) Jordan Henderson’s superb reaction to Nunez penalty is telling

Amidst the beautiful chaos of Darwin Nunez’s four-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in the space of 42 minutes, some fans may have missed the heartwarming reactions of the Uruguayan’s new teammates.

Jordan Henderson cut a more than delighted figure in particular, being the first to congratulate the 23-year-old after Mo Salah selflessly handed over the ball for his fellow forward to take a spot-kick.

After the horrific treatment he’s been subjected to online, celebrations with the skipper and Co. had an added element attached – one of vindication.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LFC:

That first goal feeling 😁 And it didn't take long for @Darwinn99 to bag a second 😍#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/uruHtSxuBy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 21, 2022