Joel Matip warns rivals about three Darwin Nunez attributes that will be ‘really difficult’ to handle

Joel Matip has warned Liverpool’s rivals ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 campaign of his new Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez’s ‘difficult’ attributes.

The Uruguayan international lit up the Reds’ third pre-season game following the club’s return from Asia, hitting the back of the net four times to help Jurgen Klopp’s men thump RB Leipzig to the tune of five goals altogether.

“Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in – I think it will be really difficult for our opponents,” the Cameroonian told the club’s official website.

It’s fair to say the former Benfica hitman silenced his critics after enduring heavy abuse online off the back of an hour of pre-season football.

READ MORE: Sky Sports reporter confirms ex-Liverpool target ‘will leave’ Chelsea: ‘Tuchel is not the biggest fan’

The No.27 offers something Liverpool fans are yet to have seen under our German tactician, though, if the second-half of action against the Bundesliga outfit is anything to go by – change should not be feared.

Indeed, it continues the manager’s pursuit of constant evolution, season to season, in the interests of making life difficult for our rivals to ‘figure us out’.

One thing is for certain, it’s clear that it’s far too early to classify Nunez as a flop.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!