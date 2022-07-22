Joel Matip on the Liverpool dressing room’s joy for Darwin Nunez after he scored his first four goals for the Reds

Liverpool fans around the world were delighted to see Darwin Nunez score his first goals for the club but his teammates were possibly even more delighted for the 23-year-old.

Speaking with the club’s website after the victory over RB Leipzig, Joel Matip said: “I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him [in the dressing room].

“Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in – I think it will be really difficult for our opponents.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabio Carvalho’s highlight reel on an evening where he recorded an assist and impressed Liverpool fans

It’s great to hear the unity within Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room and they have clearly all been impressed with his performances in training, knowing that a free-scoring appearance was close.

Probably having his fair share of battles with the Uruguayan already, our No.32 will know better than most how hard it is to play against the former Benfica man and will have first-hand experience of the job ahead for Premier League defenders this upcoming campaign.

To score four goals, even if it is in pre-season, will take the pressure off our No.27 and will stand him in great stead for our next couple of summer matches.

Let’s hope there’s plenty more opportunities for everyone to celebrate our new scoring hero, in the coming years.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business