Pre-season has changed Klopp’s mind on transfers – Liverpool will now negotiate for 23-year-old midfield star – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to begin negotiations with Sporting CP over a potential transfer for Matheus Nunes.

This claim comes courtesy of Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), with the publication asserting that Jurgen Klopp has reconsidered the Reds’ transfer plans midway through pre-season.

Such a change of mind does conflict with recent comments from the 55-year-old who noted he was more than satisfied with his side’s current array of options in the middle of the park.

Indeed, the suggestion has been that a further addition to the squad simply won’t take place without an exit first occurring.

Interestingly, such a report has been disputed by both Fabrizio Romano and James Pearce, though fans were left with a slim hope following Matt Smith’s update on Twitter.

At the moment, we’d be inclined to advise supporters to take this story with a pinch of salt until further updates arise.

It’s clear that a bolstering of the midfield will need to take place by the next summer at the latest, provided that we don’t lose a man before the window closes.

