(Video) Lijnders & Klopp’s Leipzig interaction appears to indicate Liverpool coaches know they’ve found a superstar

Pep Lijnders was spotted sharing a wry look with Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool’s five-goal thrashing of RB Leipzig in their penultimate pre-season clash.

The brief interaction was thought to be in response to Darwin Nunez’s stunning second-half outing, in which the Uruguayan registered four out of five goals scored on the night.

It would seem the pair are more than aware that the club has managed to secure a potential global superstar, though there will still be more than an element of patience exercised to allow the £64m to grow with his new side.

