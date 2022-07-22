Liverpool hand exciting 18-year-old star a contract extension – has been impressive in pre-season

Liverpool have handed fresh terms to their highly-rated young shotstopper Harvey Davies, as reported by the club’s official website.

The 18-year-old ‘keeper has enjoyed a successful pre-season with Jurgen Klopp’s men, benefitting in part from Alisson Becker’s injury-enforced absence.

It’s thought that the issue keeping our first-choice goalkeeper out of the squad, for the time being, is only minor and a return to the starting-XI in time for the Community Shield clash with Manchester City should be considered likely.

Bearing in mind that Caoimhin Kelleher’s future remains somewhat in the air in light of the Irishman’s desire to hold down his nation’s No.1 spot in time for the qualifying stages of the 2024 European Championships.

A superb operator in place of our Brazilian international in the domestic cups, the former Ringmahon Rangers goalkeeper has arguably already proven his worth as an English top-flight goalkeeper and we could hardly begrudge him an exit in search of more regular minutes.

It would be a massive shame to lose a player of his talents, of course, though perhaps not quite a hammer blow should Davies continue his upward trajectory in the Liverpool squad.

