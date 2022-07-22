Liverpool midfielder set to follow in Elliott’s footsteps with loan exit to Blackburn Rovers

Tyler Morton is ‘expected’ to leave Liverpool on loan ahead of the 2022/23 season, linking up with Harvey Elliott’s former loan outfit Blackburn Rovers.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Goal journalist Neil Jones with the Merseysiders looking to provide more experience for the highly-rated midfielder.

Tyler Morton is expected to join Championship side Blackburn on loan for the season, as Liverpool look to get the midfielder some more senior experience. #LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 22, 2022

The teenager impressed in instances during the prior campaign, though it’s difficult to see there being a considerable amount of minutes available for the youngster beyond the cup competitions.

A move to our No.19’s old stomping ground would hardly represent a poor destination for the holding midfielder, particularly should the experience prove as transformative as it did for our young attacking midfielder.

At 19 years of age, there’s a great deal of potential promise to unlock and perhaps Morton’s exit will provide an opportunity for other starlets to shine in the domestic cup competitions.

One teenager Liverpool fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on following an impressive array of pre-season performances is that of 17-year-old Stefan Bajcetic.

