Minnesota United relentlessly troll Everton after they defeat Frank Lampard’s side 4-0 during pre-season

Following the reaction of Manchester United fans after their victory over Liverpool, we know all too well how a smaller club can overreact to a pre-season victory and Minnesota United have great enjoyed their pre-season success.

Facing our Merseyside rivals, the MLS club managed to win 4-0 and made sure that Everton knew about it with a stream of trolling social media posts.

One such message was a simple: ‘yo @Everton, cool it’ and taking a small amount of time to scroll through their Tweets, will reveal how much the game meant to the Americans.

Frank Lampard’s side will be hoping for a better Premier League campaign this year, after narrowly avoiding relegation last time out but this isn’t the best way to go about it.

Selling Richarlison and only bringing in James Tarkowski on a free transfer, has meant that the Blues are set for another difficult season.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his side can achieve similar results to those recorded in the last two meetings and if their performance in the US is anything to go by, we have a good chance.

You can view the trolling of Everton from Minnesota via @MNUFC on Twitter:

yo @Everton, cool it — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 21, 2022

