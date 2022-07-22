James Pearce responds to talk of Liverpool bid for 23-year-old midfielder Matheus Nunes

James Pearce has been quick to quash reports of a Liverpool move for Sporting CP star Matheus Nunes this summer on Twitter.

CM Jornal had attested that the Portuguese outfit would be prepared to accept a bid of £38.2m for the midfielder’s services.

Told that talk of #LFC bidding for Sporting’s Matheus Nunes is nonsense. Club’s stance unchanged regarding summer business. No plans to strengthen midfield further in this window. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 22, 2022

The Merseysiders had pursued both Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, losing out on the latter to Real Madrid and talks with the former’s club and representatives rebuffed.

READ MORE: Gini Wijnaldum could link up with ex-Manchester United manager as PSG prepared to part ways with former Red

It would seem we are indeed destined to end the summer window with only Calvin Ramsay, Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho added to the squad.

Given how well the Portuguese star has adapted to life with Jurgen Klopp’s men – not to forget a massive cameo from our new No.27 against RB Leipzig – fans certainly shouldn’t be disappointed by our recruitment efforts.

Concerns around the midfield will need to be addressed by the next summer window at the latest, however, and there may very well be cause for the club to pursue more than just the one midfielder should one or both of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s contracts be allowed to expire.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!