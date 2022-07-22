Sky Sports reporter confirms ex-Liverpool target ‘will leave’ Chelsea: ‘Tuchel is not the biggest fan’

Liverpool are hardly in the market for a new forward this summer after bolstering the department with potentially record-breaking signing Darwin Nunez.

It’s unlikely fans will see that position change, even with former target Timo Werner likely to be on the market in the current window, according to a tweet from Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

❗️News #Werner: Tuchel is not the biggest fan of Timo. The coach's recent statements clearly show that & have also arrived at the player. Werner deals with a possible departure in summer. However, a final decision will take time. Tendency: He will leave #CFC! @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 22, 2022

The German international has had a far from perfect time in the English capital after Chelsea beat out the Merseysiders to the ex-RB Leipzig star’s signature back in 2020.

Predominantly favouring the centre-forward spot, we already possess the necessary depth required in the form of Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino and new boy Nunez.

That’s not to rule out the possibility that Liverpool’s recruitment team won’t have considered what the Blues striker could have achieved under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, though it would seem senseless to pursue yet another striker when the midfield is the more pressing concern.

There’s a quality player in Werner that perhaps has yet to be fully unlocked by Thomas Tuchel, though we’ll wish him all the best in whatever move he pursues this summer.

