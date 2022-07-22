Fabrizio Romano pitches in on Nunes to Liverpool with fresh transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has waved away reports of Liverpool negotiating with Sporting CP for the signing of 23-year-old midfielder, Matheus Nunes.

The Italian journalist concurred with James Pearce’s update on the matter with a tweet online, reiterating the Reds’ prior desire to do business with Borussia Dortmund for global sensation, Jude Bellingham.

No bid or negotiations for Matheus Nunes to Liverpool, as things stand. Nothing has changed aroud this deal. 🔴❌ #LFC Liverpool asked for Jude Bellingham in June, but it was impossible deal – not even a negotiation, as Dortmund consider him ‘untouchable’ this summer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

Two reputable accounts disputing claims on the matter would certainly appear to have killed fans’ hopes of the Reds completing a fourth senior summer transfer.

Though no doubt disappointing for some in light of concerns around our midfield options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts on the matter have been made abundantly clear.

A new midfield signing is unlikely to take place without us first seeing an option in the middle of the park depart.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a potential exit ahead of his contract expiring next summer and a development on that front could be enough to push the club into expanding its options in the midfield department.

