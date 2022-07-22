Sadio Mane comments on the ‘rivalry’ between him and Mo Salah as he claims the African player of the year award

Much has been made of an apparent rivalry between Mo Salah and Sadio Mane and with the Bayern Munich man pipping our No.11 to be crowned the best African footballer, he was asked to comment on these rumours.

Speaking with GOAL, the Senegalese forward said: “People sometimes say there’s a rivalry between me and [Salah], but you know I don’t see myself having a rivalry with any player to be honest.

“We have good relations, we text each other. I think the media always try to [aggravate] things.”

READ MORE: ‘The Darwin show’ – Andy Robertson on Darwin Nunez’s display against RB Leipzig as he recorded his first goals for the Reds

“You know I don’t just have [relationships] with one player, but with every player I’ve played with in the world.

“You can ask whoever you want in the club, or wherever I go. I have good relationships with all players.”

It’s no surprise to hear our former No.10 rubbish these claims, as there’s no way that the pair would perform so well together for five years and have friction present between them.

It’s going to take some getting used to by labelling the 30-year-old as a former Red but it’s nice to hear that he only has happy memories of his time at Anfield.

With Senegal winning AFCON and qualifying for the World Cup, it was always likely to be a player from their nation who won the award and with our former attacker winning two domestic cups against Edouard Mendy – the right man claimed the prestigious award.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business