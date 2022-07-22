BT Sport journalist’s Matheus Nunes claim disputes Pearce & Romano’s denial of Liverpool activity

There’s been some conflicting information around the future of Sporting CP man Matheus Nunes after BT Sport’s Matt Smith claimed on Twitter that’ things moving’ between Liverpool and the Portuguese outfit over their midfield star.

This update came just before a double update from James Pearce and Fabrizio Romano with the pair of journalists sticking to the official line put out by the club.

The Reds’ position, as it was understood, is that no further signings will be brought into the club, though there was the suggestion from Jurgen Klopp that a midfielder could be brought in should an exit first occur.

Prior moves for Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham certainly indicate that there is a willingness to bolster the department in question regardless of whether or not a sale happens.

Of course, when considering the quality of the two talents just discussed, the flexibility of our recruitment process was more than understandable.

Nunes does look like something of an intriguing prospective target for Liverpool, though our recruitment team has developed a reputation for only moving for a potential signing they deem a more than ideal addition to the club at the right time and, importantly, for the right price.

