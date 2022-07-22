‘The Darwin show’ – Andy Robertson on Darwin Nunez’s display against RB Leipzig as he recorded his first goals for the Reds

It may only be pre-season but our meeting with RB Leipzig will always be remembered for Darwin Nunez scoring his first (second, third and fourth) Liverpool goal and his new teammates were clearly delighted for him.

Speaking with the club’s website after the victory in Germany, Andy Robertson discussed the performance of the former Benfica man: ‘It was a good workout for us. Second half obviously was the Darwin show, which we’re obviously delighted about. Getting off the mark and then adding another three, it’s not too bad! But hopefully many more to come for him.

‘A good workout for us, all in the legs, doesn’t seem to be any injuries, things like that, so a good night all around’.

There had been an unnecessary amount of criticism placed on the shoulders of the Uruguayan but he showed that the best way to silence that, is by scoring four goals in 45 minutes.

Having now finally played over 90 minutes for his new club, scoring four times in that spell isn’t a bad tally at all.

Now we can hopefully look forward to watching our No.27 score plenty more times for the Reds and his Scottish teammate at left-back will be hoping to provide him with a few assists along the way.

The Darwin show certainly hasn’t had its one and only display this season and there are plenty of exciting times ahead.

