(Video) Anfield looks stunning at night time with new drone footage of a majestic looking stadium

There’s been plenty of drone footage being shared recently of Anfield, as the new stand is being built behind the Anfield Road End side of the stadium.

This one is a little different though, with the footage being filmed at night and the change from dusk to evening shows a whole new side of our famous home ground.

For most of our supporters it’s been months since we’ve been able to see our famous home and the thoughts of European nights soon returning is very exciting.

We haven’t got too long to go now though, with the next campaign ready to begin once again.

You can watch the video of Anfield via The Way I See Liverpool on YouTube:

