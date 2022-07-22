(Video) Curtis Jones shows off his close control as he wriggles out of a tight corner against RB Leipzig

Curtis Jones has always been a player that possesses more than his fair share of close control and technical footballing ability.

These traits were on show against RB Leipzig as the Scouser found a way to dribble out of a tight corner of defenders, showing off his talents once again.

It’s set to be a big campaign for our No.17 and he will be trying his best to forge a way into Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up this season.

More shows of ability like this and he can expect to be rewarded with more game time by the boss.

You can watch the video of Jones via @JarryBatterson on Twitter:

