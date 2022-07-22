(Video) Fabio Carvalho’s highlight reel on an evening where he recorded an assist and impressed Liverpool fans

All eyes and headlines will (rightly) be on Darwin Nunez after his four-goal display against RB Leipzig but he wasn’t the only new signing who impressed, with Fabio Carvalho also catching the eye of Liverpool supporters.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder has somewhat gone under the radar but if his pre-season performances and opportunities are anything to go by, the 19-year-old is set for a big season under Jurgen Klopp.

Operating from the middle of the pitch, our No.28 has been highly influential and his assist for the Uruguayan’s fourth finish of the evening was another glimpse at what he can provide for the Reds.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Pandora’s box was open’ – Jurgen Klopp on his delight with Darwin Nunez’s goal scoring form in Germany

It’s set to be an exciting campaign for the former Fulham man, possibly even starting at a return to his former home.

You can watch the video of Carvalho’s best bits against RB Leipzig via SVMM on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business