(Video) “I didn’t have a lot of playing time but…” – Takumi Minamino reflects on his relationship with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have said goodbye to some much loved players this summer, one of these was Takumi Minamino and he has discussed his thoughts on his former boss Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking with the media after being unveiled as a Monaco player, the Japanese international said: “With Jürgen Klopp, it was unforgettable.

“He trusted me. I didn’t have a lot of playing time but when I played I was 100%. The club trusted me and I gave it back to them.

“I thank the coach and the players because it remains a very good memory to have been able to evolve in England.”

It’s great that the 27-year-old has such fond memories of the club, his teammates and his former manager, even though his game time was so limited on Merseyside.

Dependable whenever called upon and a real domestic cup hero, our former No.18’s time at Anfield will not be forgotten quickly.

You can watch the video of Minamino’s comments via One Football.

