(Video) Mo Salah looks back to his best as his highlights from an impressive pre-season performance are shared online

Mo Salah was the best player in the world for large periods of last season and it looks as though he may be ready to hit those heights again, in the upcoming campaign.

Being given the chance to start against RB Leipzig handed the Egyptian an opportunity to score his second goal of the summer, as he calmly passed the ball into the net and opened the scoring.

It wasn’t just his goal though, his performance as a whole was enough to impress any of our supporters with his direct dribbling and skillful runs down the right wing.

