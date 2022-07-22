(Video) Naby Keita and Ibou Konate clap the RB Leipzig supporters on their return to the Red Bull Arena

Sometimes the intensity of football means that a return to a former club can be spoiled in the heat of battle but Naby Keita and Ibou Konate were given the chance to thank the RB Leipzig supporters.

Following Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over the Germans, both former players were able to applaud the fans that were still left inside the Red Bull Arena at the end of the match.

Both players made a real name for themselves in the Bundesliga and their performances in Saxony made a move to Merseyside possible.

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk shows off his ridiculous passing ability with a perfect dispatch to Mo Salah

It’s nice that they took the time to appreciate the years of support from those present and testament to both men, that they were so warmly welcomed back.

You can watch the video of Keita and Konate via Reddit user u/CorztR:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business