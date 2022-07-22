(Video) ‘Pandora’s box was open’ – Jurgen Klopp on his delight with Darwin Nunez’s goal scoring form in Germany

It was a pretty much perfect night for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp admitted after the game that he would have ‘bought’ the scoreline and the goal scorers, if it was on offer pre-match.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 55-year-old was quick to acknowledge the start of Darwin Nunez’s goal scoring story for the Reds: ‘Then Mo gives Darwin the penalty and Darwin, Pandora’s box was open. That’s of course a perfect night for him’.

It was the perfect description of how the Uruguayan being handed the penalty by Mo Salah, set him up for a night of free-scoring fun.

Now that pandora’s box has been opened, all of our supporters are expecting plenty more goals from the former Benfica man.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Nunez and the victory via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

