(Video) Stefan Bajcetic impresses Liverpool fans as he’s handed his third game in pre-season by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool had plenty of squad players on show for the first two pre-season games but any still being handed game time have clearly impressed Jurgen Klopp in this summer period and one of those lads was Stefan Bajcetic.

The Spaniard was highly influential in Darwin Nunez’s hat-trick goal against RB Leipzig, as he provided the pass that handed Harvey Elliott an opportunity to assist the Uruguayan.

It wasn’t just the involvement in our No.27’s goal though, the 17-year-old had a very impressive performance in Germany.

This all opens the door for more opportunities under the boss and it’s over to the midfielder now to keep impressing during training in Austria.

You can watch the video of Bajcetic’s highlights against Leipzig via DIPcomps on YouTube:

