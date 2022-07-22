Gini Wijnaldum could link up with ex-Manchester United manager as PSG prepared to part ways with former Red

Gini Wijnaldum’s days at PSG would appear to be numbered, as both club and player have mutually agreed to explore a potential exit for the latter.

This update comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano on Twitter with the journalist reporting that a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma outfit could be a possibility in light of the Italian side’s interest.

Paris Saint-Germain and Gini Wijnaldum have decided to part ways this summer, confirmed. Work in progress to find new club as soon as possible, PSG are prepared to loan him out in the next days or weeks. 🚨🇳🇱 #PSG AS Roma, really interested – but no official bid yet. pic.twitter.com/x24KfanfI1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

The Dutchman has endured something of a difficult time after leaving Jurgen Klopp’s men in the summer of 2021, earning a great deal of criticism at times for his performances under ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s a genuine shame that our former midfielder has struggled to rediscover the kind of form that made him a roaring success at Anfield.

Rare is the occasion, of course, when a move away from Liverpool has worked out to the benefit of the player involved – an understandable reality given how important a cog our old No.5 was in Jurgen Klopp’s finely-tuned machine.

Should a move to the Serie A be possible for Wijnaldum, though, we’ll wish the ex-Newcastle star nothing but the best for his future and hope that he’ll deliver his best football once again on a regular basis.

