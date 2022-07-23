(Image) Neuro11 back in work for a second season with Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold spotted in brain scanning equipment

Jurgen Klopp owed much of the success of our penalty shoot-out victories in the Carabao and FA Cup finals to the work done by neuro11, with the players.

By scanning the brain activity during set pieces, the company can help suggest to the boss who is best equipped for high pressure situations and to the players on how to act.

Due to the roaring success of using the company last season, it’s no surprise to see them return for the new campaign – with their equipment spotted during the Austrian training camp.

Images of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the futuristic looking headgear has confirmed the extension of the deal between the club and the innovative German company.

Let’s hope we won’t need to take it to penalties again in the new campaign but we know now that the players are more than well equipped for situations like that, in the future.

It’s a shame that Caoimhin Kelleher is still out injured, it would have been nice to see him practicing his penalties again!

You can view image of Alexander-Arnold in the neuro11 headgear via @LFC on Twitter:

