“It was since last year that I took my decision to leave” – Sadio Mane admits he waited a year to leave Liverpool

Sadio Mane’s six years at Liverpool will always be remembered by our supporters and he has rightfully claimed the position of being a club legend.

Speaking with the media after clinching the award for the best player in Africa (via BBC Sport), the 30-year-old said: “I spent six wonderful years with Liverpool and I can say we of course almost won everything possible, so that was clear for me.

“I spoke with the coach, since one year ago and then I talked to him about it – my desire to leave, because for me it was the right time, it was not just yesterday or this season.

READ MORE: (Video) “Come on boys!” – Jurgen Klopp’s contagious enthusiasm present during big pre-season victory

“It was since last year that I took my decision to leave because I need a new challenge in my life.

“Because if you see my story, I came from a small town. My life was always a challenge so I want to challenge all the time myself. [I told] the club my desire to leave, and of course it was not an easy decision.

“But, in life, you sometimes have to make decisions and I took my decision and also so far I think it’s the best decision I have taken in my career because I’m today (at) one of the best clubs in the world and I’m really, really, really happy (to be) at Bayern Munich and very excited to excited to start this new season.”

It’s always sad to hear that a player of the quality of the Senegalese forward wanted to leave Anfield but when he reasons are explained, it becomes a lot easier to understand.

Our former No.10 had given everything and won everything and the next step was, in his eyes, best taken away from Merseyside.

When someone gives their all and plays so well, remains so loyal and has a great relationship with the whole club – they deserve the right to make a decision in their own interest.

Not moving to another Premier League club shows the bond that the Bayern Munich man has with his old club.

It’s upsetting to hear but all makes a lot of sense and so, we all wish him nothing but the best!

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business