Liverpool confirm 29-year-old has returned to full training after injury concern saw him miss the last two matches

Jurgen Klopp won’t be too happy with the injury issues that have already hit his Liverpool team in this pre-season but will be delighted to see the return of one of his best players.

Alisson Becker missed the games against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig through an abdominal injury but images of the stopper back in training, is a beautiful sight for all of our supporters to see:

Seeing as his last appearance for the Reds was during the 4-0 loss to Manchester United, the 29-year-old will be itching to get back onto the pitch with his teammates.

READ MORE: (Image) Neuro11 back in work for a second season with Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold spotted in brain scanning equipment

Watching Darwin Nunez score his first four goals and seeing his side win consecutive matches, has shown that we have experienced a real upturn in form and performances.

The boss and his coaches will be working his players extremely hard during the Austrian training camp and that will enable his players to increase their sharpness and fitness, ahead of the new campaign.

Our first real test will come in the shape of Manchester City in the Community Shield and there will be a real push for our No.1 to start the game and hopefully lift some silverware whilst he’s at it.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business