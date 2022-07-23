“Of course he will be a Liverpool fan” – Fabinho on the news that he and his wife are expecting the birth of a ‘little Scouser’

It doesn’t matter where in the world a Liverpool player is born, more often than not they soon feel a close affinity with the city and that is certainly true of Fabinho.

It was recently confirmed that he and his wife, Rebeca Tavares, are expecting the birth of their first child and the Brazilian spoke with the club’s website about the exciting news.

The 28-year-old said: “I hope [he] will be a little bit more offensive and score more goals than me [and] he will be a better player than I am as well.

READ MORE: “It was since last year that I took my decision to leave” – Sadio Mane admits he waited a year to leave Liverpool

“I am really happy. Maybe he will not like football but of course I think if he goes to Anfield and watches the games, it’s impossible not to like football.

“Of course he will be a Liverpool fan, a little Scouser and hopefully a better player than his father! For me and my wife, we are really excited. It’s the best news of our life. We are really happy with this news.”

It’s not going to be easy to be a better player than our No.3 but it’s amazing to hear how much the defensive midfielder feels attached to the city.

With comments like this, it’s fair to assume that the former Monaco man has no plans of completing a transfer elsewhere any time soon.

That will be a positive boost for Jurgen Klopp, his players and the supporters – with four years still left on his current deal.

Let’s hope one day we will be seeing Fabinho Jnr. doing a similar job to his Dad, putting fires out and patrolling the middle of our pitch.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business