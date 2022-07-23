(Video) “Come on boys!” – Jurgen Klopp’s contagious enthusiasm present during big pre-season victory

Jurgen Klopp is known for being a very vocal leader on the sidelines for Liverpool and this never wavers, no matter on the game and the scoreline.

Even when 3-0 up against RB Leipzig, and on our way to a 5-0 trouncing of the Germans, the boss was captured encouraging his team to carry on their brilliant performance.

Whilst our manager was making a host of changes to his side in Saxony, cameras present for Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ YouTube series caught him shouting: “Come on boys!” and pounding his chest.

It’s an image of the 55-year-old that we’ve become so used to seeing since his arrival in 2015 and long may his Anfield reign continue.

You can watch Klopp’s actions (from 8:16) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

