(Video) Fabio Carvalho and Thiago Alcantara jokingly clash over who won sprinting race during pre-season training

Pre-season training has really begun now that the Liverpool players have reached Austria but that doesn’t mean that they can’t still be having fun, as shown in this video with Fabio Carvalho and Thiago Alcantara.

The pair took part in a drill, alongside Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson, where both players had to spin before being directed to sprint as fast as they could.

The midfielders made a dart for the finishing line and both claimed that they had won the race.

The former Fulham man turned to the camera and said: “Hey, I won that didn’t I!”.

It’s great to see the high morale within the squad, despite how hard Jurgen Klopp will be working them.

You can watch the video of Carvalho and Thiago via @LFC on Twitter:

