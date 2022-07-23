(Video) Harvey Elliott acts as Darwin Nunez’s biggest fan whilst the forward poses with his hat-trick match ball

Darwin Nunez had a day to remember against RB Leipzig and all of his teammates revelled in the chance to celebrate his performance with him, none more so than Harvey Elliott.

Following his four-goal display in the Red Bull Arena, the Uruguayan spoke with LFC TV and posed with his match ball.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, there was a chance to see our No.19 in the background and he was looking on like a proud father.

It’s great to see the unity within the squad already for the 23-year-old and the support for the former Benfica man has been great to see.

You can watch the video of Nunez and Elliott (from 11:01) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

