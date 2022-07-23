(Video) Jordan Henderson’s vocal leadership captured as Darwin Nunez scores his third goal against RB Leipzig

Jordan Henderson is known for being a very vocal member of the Liverpool team and his role as captain was encapsulated in Darwin Nunez’s third goal against RB Leipzig.

Playing alongside 17-year-old Stefan Bajcetic in the middle of the pitch meant that our No.14 had to show some leadership, in order to help him through the game.

His bark of encouragement for the Spanish midfielder was captured thanks to Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series on YouTube and provided an insight into what it must be like playing alongside him.

Having the Sunderland-born skipper and James Milner in Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room, means that the highest standards will be maintained at all times.

You can watch Henderson’s vocal leadership (from 8:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

