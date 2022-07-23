(Video) Mo Salah’s elite winning mentality shown during pre-match pre-season warm-up after missed shot on goal

It may only be pre-season and it wasn’t even during a match but Mo Salah’s elite winning mentality was on show before the game against RB Leipzig.

As the Liverpool squad warmed up for the match in Germany, our No.11 took part in a shooting drill on the pitch and was provided three opportunities to have a shot on goal.

The Egyptian King scored the first two chances he was handed but the third was fired wide of the target.

It’s a natural reaction to be disappointed but the anger that the 30-year-old had with himself shows his elite mentality at all times.

That’s why he’s one of the best, if not the best, in the world.

You can watch the video of Salah warming up (from 2:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

