(Video) Watch a lovely touch and finish by Harvey Elliott as he fires a ball into the top corner during pre-season training

Harvey Elliott will have earmarked this summer as the time for him to show Jurgen Klopp that he deserves a starting role in the Liverpool team, for the upcoming season.

Recording two assists already, our new No.19 has certainly had a positive pre-season so far and if this video from the Austrian training camp is anything to go by – he doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.

During a shooting drill outside the box, the 19-year-old recieved a pass on the right of the box and took a touch before firing the ball into the top corner of Harvey Davies’ net.

The ‘keeper stood no chance and it’s exciting the think how much the former Fulham youngster could further improve, in the new campaign.

