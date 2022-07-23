(Video) Watch as Darwin Nunez runs over to Jurgen Klopp to pass on a message that has both men in fits of laughter

The relief for Darwin Nunez after he scored his first goals for Liverpool couldn’t have been much clearer than when he and Jurgen Klopp shared a joke on the sideline.

The score was 3-0 and our Uruguayan forward had just scored for the second time in a red shirt, when the boss made plenty of changes to his line-up.

As the host of players were entering and exiting the action, our No.27 whispered a message to the German and the duo shared a big laugh together.

With it being the first time the pair had spoken since the 23-year-old’s two-game duck had been broken, it must have been a special moment for both of them.

You can watch the interaction between Klopp and Nunez (from 7:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube: 

