(Video) “We paid too much money for them!” – Jurgen Klopp jokes about the price of Ibou Konate and Naby Keita on German TV

RB Leipzig have been the recipients of two pretty large fees from Liverpool, thanks to the signings of Ibou Konate and Naby Keita.

Speaking with the media from their former club following our 5-0 pre-season victory in the Red Bull Arena, our boss joined the interview and was quick to make a joke about his players.

The 55-year-old said (translated via Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate): “Even though you played us a little and we paid way too much for them! These two are great guys that you’ve given us”.

Our manager had everyone in fits of laughter with the comment that was clearly said as a light-hearted joke and it shows once again the character and humour of the man.

You can watch the full interview with Klopp, Konate and Keita (in German) via RB Leipzig on YouTube:

