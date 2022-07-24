‘Pains me to say…’ – TalkSPORT pundit makes stunning Man City claim amid Liverpool title talk

Who will win the next Premier League title remains a point of conjecture amongst pundits following significant exits from both Liverpool and Manchester City in the summer window.
Andy Goldstein has thrown his lot in with the Reds ahead of the 2022/23 season, however, suggesting that the Merseysiders’ direct rivals ‘are weaker’ following losses of the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.
“I don’t know with Man City, it pains me to say it but the way things are going with the players he’s sold and the new players coming in, but my early favourites are Liverpool,” the 49-year-old spoke on talkSPORT (via Anfield Central).
“They’ll be times this season when they’ll look to the bench to want to change things up; Foden will be starting, so will Mahrez and Haaland. They’ve got the new kid in Alvarez, but he’s untried and untested in this league.
“I know the season hasn’t started and the window hasn’t closed but right now, I think City are weaker.”
Given that we’ve only seen one world-class star leave in the form of Sadio Mane, one could understand how the commentator has come to such a conclusion.
Make no mistake, though: Pep Guardiola’s men will not cede their league crown easily and we at the Empire of the Kop are expecting another 90-plus-point season for both ourselves and the Sky Blues to take the title race to the end of the season.
In the same line as it’s worth drawing attention to players lost, both clubs have recruited more than well with Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez arguably the standout signings of the window as far as the English top-flight is concerned.
It’s nice for at least one pundit to give Jurgen Klopp’s men the credit they deserve and it will be fascinating to see how this latest title race pans out.
Delusional Liverpool fans will tell themselves anything to make themselves feel more positive, even as far as lying to themselves.
If Foden, Haaland and Mahrez start Goldstein ask’s where will Guardiola turn to if he needs to change things? Maybe that is why he brought in Grealish (22). Also, although untried in European football, Alvarez (22) who he dismisses out of hand, was voted South America’s Football of the Year by his fellow pros a few weeks ago. Cole Palmer (19) is following the Foden path and will feature more this coming season and with Kalvin Phillips (26) replacing Fernandinho (37) I would imagine Guardiola considers that he has adequate options to which to turn.
With Liverpool’s changes equally well thought out it could be a really good struggle for the PL again this season because, although CFC and the Gooners will have improved somewhat they still have a way to go. ManU continue to be a comedy act with a laugh a minute. The new man at the Swamp needs to start kissing frogs; that’s the only way that he’ll fin and stars willing to risk their careers there :-)