‘Pains me to say…’ – TalkSPORT pundit makes stunning Man City claim amid Liverpool title talk

Who will win the next Premier League title remains a point of conjecture amongst pundits following significant exits from both Liverpool and Manchester City in the summer window.

Andy Goldstein has thrown his lot in with the Reds ahead of the 2022/23 season, however, suggesting that the Merseysiders’ direct rivals ‘are weaker’ following losses of the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

“I don’t know with Man City, it pains me to say it but the way things are going with the players he’s sold and the new players coming in, but my early favourites are Liverpool,” the 49-year-old spoke on talkSPORT (via Anfield Central).

“They’ll be times this season when they’ll look to the bench to want to change things up; Foden will be starting, so will Mahrez and Haaland. They’ve got the new kid in Alvarez, but he’s untried and untested in this league.

“I know the season hasn’t started and the window hasn’t closed but right now, I think City are weaker.”

Given that we’ve only seen one world-class star leave in the form of Sadio Mane, one could understand how the commentator has come to such a conclusion.

READ MORE: Liverpool exit put ‘on hold’ despite agreement made on season-long loan as injury concerns arise

Make no mistake, though: Pep Guardiola’s men will not cede their league crown easily and we at the Empire of the Kop are expecting another 90-plus-point season for both ourselves and the Sky Blues to take the title race to the end of the season.

In the same line as it’s worth drawing attention to players lost, both clubs have recruited more than well with Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez arguably the standout signings of the window as far as the English top-flight is concerned.

It’s nice for at least one pundit to give Jurgen Klopp’s men the credit they deserve and it will be fascinating to see how this latest title race pans out.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!